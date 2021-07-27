Disabled American Veterans to dedicate WWII and current war memorials on Veterans Day

MANCHESTER, NH – This past Memorial Day, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of New Hampshire along with the City of Manchester dedicated three new War Memorials in Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester to honor New Hampshire Veterans who fought the nation’s wars that have kept us all with the freedoms we enjoy every day in this great country.

The first memorial funded by the DAV that was dedicated was the Vietnam War Memorial. It seemed most appropriate as we missed the 50th Anniversary of this war due to Covid last year and what better way to open in 2021 but to give these heroes a proper welcome home!

The City of Manchester was able to fund two additional memorials for World War II and current wars and conflicts. These will both be dedicated this coming Veterans Day.

This left the Korean War and World War I. The DAV took the lead in raising donations to have these two remaining memorials constructed and placed in the park. The DAV did just that, and the NH DAV officers appointed Mike Lopez, a life member of the DAV and past Alderman in Manchester to get the job done!

Mike took the lead and absolutely got the job done! He was able to raise not only the $10,000 needed to construct the two remaining memorials but even more in that the landscaping around the placed memorials could be completed as well.

A huge thank you both the New Hampshire State Catholic War Veterans and VFW Post 8214, for their generous donations. Thank you as well o all who donated to such a great tribute to our soldiers, sailors, Marines, airman, Coasties and even Space Force! This has been a long time coming in the City of Manchester as well as the State of New Hampshire.

Background: Memorials that are being placed to honor our servicemen and women who served and sacrificed in the wars of our nation. The memorial monument is one of the Battlefield Cross.

The Battlefield Cross

The helmet and identification tags signify the fallen soldier, their name never to be forgotten. The inverted rifle with bayonet signals a time for prayer, a break in the action to pay tribute to our friend. The combat boots, worn and dirty, represents the final march of the soldier’s last battle.

If you would still like to donate to the upkeep of the memorials and landscape, please send donations to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 5184, Manchester NH 03108. Contact: Andy Patterson, Disabled American Veterans, NH, (603) 689-6386, andymanchdav18@yahoo.com