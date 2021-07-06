Dion announces candidacy for Ward 9 BOSC seat

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Member Ben Dion announced that he will be running for a full term as Ward 9’s representative on the BOSC.

Dion was appointed earlier this year after the resignation of Arthur Beaudry.

In addition to hosting a radio program on WMNH and holding a seat on the Manchester Heritage Commission, Dion is also a former teacher in the Manchester School District, husband to a current Manchester kindergarten teacher and father of a son that Dion says will one day be a student in the Manchester School District.

“I have a vested interest in seeing where the district goes and (seeing) the future of our students,” he said in a video announcing his candidacy. “I look forward to talking with the residents of Ward 9 about the challenges and strengths of our district and how we can best help our students move forward.”

More information on Dion’s candidacy is available on his Facebook page. The signup period for this fall’s municipal election begins next Monday.