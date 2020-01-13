Dimmick sentenced for 2018 shooting death of city man

MANCHESTER, NH – Paul Dimick of Manchester was sentenced Jan. 13, 2020, in Hillsborough County Superior Court to serve 30 years to life without the possibility of a reduced sentence for the murder of Justin Lee on Sept 7, 2018.

On December 16, 2019, Paul Dimick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for recklessly causing Lee’s death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” according to the attorney general’s office by shooting Lee in his chest.

Dimick also pleaded guilty to falsifying physical evidence for altering, destroying, concealing, or removing the firearm that he used to shoot Lee, with the purpose to impair its verity or availability in the investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.

For his second-degree murder conviction, Dimick was sentenced to 30 years to life in the New Hampshire State Prison, without the possibility of any sentence reduction. For his falsifying physical evidence conviction, Dimick was sentenced to a consecutive 3 ½ to 7 years in prison, which will be suspended for a period of 5 years following his release on his second-degree murder sentence.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General John J. Kennedy and Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase of the Criminal Justice Bureau.