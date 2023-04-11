Dig in to ‘Juxtaposed,’ a study of unique perspectives in photographic art

MANCHESTER, NH – The landscape of New Hampshire arts is indeed very diverse, but it takes a bit of excavation in order to dig up unique perspectives.

Esmeldy Angeles and Artist X are the featured artists for the next two months at the Greater Manchester Chamber Satellite Gallery, 54 Hanover St. Their work featured in a joint exhibition, Juxtaposed, illustrates the micro and macro of sentiment projected into photographic documentation; from intimate portraits to vast landscapes of Yellowstone, there is space for the viewer to fall into the worlds these two artists have captured.

An opening reception is set for April 13, from 6-8 p.m.

Esmeldy Angeles is “a photographer whose work celebrates the art of black-and-white portrait photography.” Born in the Dominican Republic, Esmeldy brings a unique perspective to her work, infusing each portrait with a sense of warmth, intimacy, and soulfulness. With a keen eye for composition and a deep understanding of the power of black-and-white photography, Esmeldy creates images that are both timeless and contemporary, capturing the essence of each subject in a way that is both striking and evocative.’

Artist X prefers to not be mentioned by name. He is an incredibly astute and technical photographer whom I met in Los Angeles and is a native New Hampshirite. Look to Kimball Jenkins‘ Nature Conservancy Show in the fall for more of his work!

It is not hard to find artists, change makers, and culture-keepers who are different from us, but it does take effort to nurture new and different relationships and secure resources which some demographics may not easily have at hand. Kimball Jenkins is pleased to create a pathway by utilizing resources from our partner organization, New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists, in order to ensure that featured artists have access to printers and mentorship along with skills sharing, therefore ensuring continued participation in the creative economy from a broader spectrum of people.

We really love our partnership with The Greater Manchester Chamber in our efforts to create these spaces and look forward to more incredible talent being featured on these walls!

About the Greater Manchester Chamber

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.