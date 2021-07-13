Difficult week in Binghamton for Fisher Cats

We’re just about halfway through July. Here is a recap of what’s been going on recently with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Series Recap

Tuesday, July 6: Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Wednesday, July 7: Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3

Thursday, July 8: Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 1

Friday, July 9: New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Saturday, July 10: Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3

Sunday, July 11: Postponed (rain)

While the weather wasn’t quite as bad as the five days in a row with rain delays over Fourth of July week in Manchester, but two days with delays and another game completely postponed served to disrupt the Fisher Cats in what has been a difficult July so far, particularly when it came to batting.

That batting was key, since New Hampshire Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin said that the Fisher Cats actually pitched better against the Rumble Ponies this time around than when the two teams faced off in Manchester earlier this year.

“The rain has impacted a lot of things, we do most of our preparation for games outside and then there have been all of the delays. In the end, not every pitcher can handle that, but it is what it is. The other team has to deal with it as well,” said Martin. “We have been having trouble with being in the moment. Pitchwise we did well, we just didn’t get the big hits when we needed to. We got men on base, but just didn’t come through in the big moments. “

This week also marked the return of Demi Orimoloye, who was sent to the Development List in late June.

“Right now, Demi’s showing that he’s heading in the right direction. We just need to work with him on some things offensively, but you can see he’s been more comfortable at the plate,” said Martin. “At the beginning of the season, he’d swing out of the zone at pitcher’s pitches. Now, he’s become more patient and it’s been helping.”

Austin Martin wasn’t available for Saturday’s game as he was en route to Denver for Sunday’s MLB Futures Game. Coming off the bench, Martin hit an RBI single in the seventh and also drew a walk.

Speaking of the future, this weekend saw what could be the future Fisher Cats as the Toronto Blue Jays made their picks in the 2021 MLB Draft. Ten of their first 11 picks were pitchers, aiming to shore up what has been a weakness in recent years. They picked Gunnar Hogland out of Ole Miss at the 19th pick. Hogland had been expected to go in the top 10 before Tommy John surgery earlier this year.

Fisher Cats of the Week

#1. Austin Martin – In addition to his Futures Game performance, Martin reached base safely in the four games he appeared in during the series, recording hits in three of the games.

#2. Johnny Barbato – Although he was the loser on Tuesday, he had what was probably the best starting pitching appearance of the week, striking out nine batters in six innings of work.

#3. Tanner Kirwer – Like Martin, Kirwer had hits in three games against Binghamton last week, chipping in a home run on Tuesday.