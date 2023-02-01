Dick Phelan to serve as Grant Marshal for 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade

MANCHESTER, NH – The St. Patrick’s Parade committee has announced that Richard “Dick” Phelan has been named as the Grand Marshal of the 26th annual Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade, which will be held on Sunday, March 26. Each year, the parade names a Grand Marshal who is of Irish heritage and Catholic faith, who has contributed to the betterment of the greater Manchester area.

Phelan is an Irish Catholic and a member of Holy Rosary Parish. He was raised on the East Side of Manchester and although he lived in Derry and is currently living in Hooksett, he lived much of his life in Manchester.

Phelan’s service to other began after high school when he became a member of the National Guard and of the 39th Army Band. He worked for the New England Telephone Company for several years and during that time, he served as a member and President of the local chapter of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a charitable organization dedicated to volunteerism, focused on literacy for youth.

In 1962, he married his wife, Sally, and together they raised four children. During this time, one of Phelan’s children had an eye condition causing him to need multiple eye surgeries. This led him to found the Lions Club in Derry, an organization whose mission includes protecting and preserving vision as well as serving those who are visually impaired. Phelan led fundraising efforts for the Lion’s Club benefitting New Hampshire; he was also the president of the organization and contributed greatly to its success.

Phelan also served as the president of the St. Thomas Aquinas School Board in Derry, the local treasurer for the Salvation Army. He was also employed as a court officer in Manchester, after he retired from the phone company.

The St. Patrick’s Parade in Manchester is not something new for Phelan. He served on the committee for several years in various roles, sometimes more than one role at a time, and was always willing to give a helping hand.

He is an incredible individual who worked hard for his family, volunteered serving his community and always held on to his faith. He is a great choice for Grand Marshal of the 2023 Manchester Saint Patrick’s Parade!

Grand Marshal candidates are nominated in the fall and are selected by a panel made up of the five previous Grand Marshals.