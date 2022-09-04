Dichotomy of the Republican mindset

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

Kudos to all our congressional representatives who helped secure the $44 million dollar grant for biofabrication expansion in the Manchester Millyard!

The Manchester Ink Link article from Sept. 2, 2022, presented an overview of how the grant was awarded and the projected jobs it will create in the area. What the article did not mention was the party line vote in the U.S. House and Senate for the ARP (American Rescue Plan) or “Build Back Better.”

A Democratic-controlled Congress and President passed this bill which provided the grant. U.S. House and Senate Republicans vociferously denounced the bill at every step. These are the same Republicans who, when returning to their respective states, will tout the investment grants from the ARP in their communities.

I first learned of the $44 million dollar grant to the Manchester Millyard watching WMUR’s coverage which featured a brief interview on the topic with Dean Kamen. As you are well aware, Dean Kamen is a vocal supporter of local and federal Republicans, yet he did not mention that he is obviously against the ARP grant. Why is this? Shouldn’t the vocal republican CEO of ARMI denounce this grant?

I see countless daily Republican political ads denouncing our Democratic congressional representatives as ruining our country and economy. Shouldn’t all these same Republican candidates along with Dean Kamen immediately denounce the $44 million dollar grant using the same worn-out and tired tropes used to label the Democratic party? Will they? Of course not.

The dirty little secret that Dean Kamen and Republicans know is this is how government works. This is how money finds its way from the states, to the federal government, and back again to the states. It is worth noting that New Hampshire and most so-called “red” states are net beneficiaries of this system. There are only a handful of net losers of this system and they are mostly, if not all, so-called blue states like California, Massachusetts and New York.

Facts matter. Words Matter. Truth matters. Keep this in mind in November. Remember, Republicans would have you believe our Democratic U.S. representatives are ruining our country and region. Grants like the $44 million dollar Millyard biofabrication one with its projected 47,000 indirect and direct jobs is their proof.