DHHS update: Out of 1,420 tests, 5 new positive COVID-19 results bring known NH cases to 44

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 19, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. DHHS will continue to issue COVID-19 updates each day to provide media and the public with current information about the State’s efforts.

What’s New

New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, DHHS announced five new positive test results for COVID-19. The new cases are all in adults, including three males and two females. Persons reside in Grafton (2), Rockingham (1), Belknap (1), and Merrimack (1) counties. All of the individuals either have traveled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. DHHS is conducting contact investigations for each patient. All patients have mild symptoms, are isolating at home and household contacts are quarantining. There are now 44 cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 19, 2020, 9:00 AM)