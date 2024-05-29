DHHS: Unexpected closure of six New England Medicine & Counseling sites leaves patients at risk

CONCORD, NH – Following the unexpected closure of all New England Medicine and Counseling Associates locations in New Hampshire and Vermont, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) encourages patients with prescriptions for controlled medications to re-establish care with another medical provider.

Emergency Departments may see an increase in patients experiencing withdrawal symptoms or who may be requesting buprenorphine, a medication for the treatment of opioid use disorder, until they can establish with another medical provider.

Clinics in the following locations are impacted:

120 Route 10 South, Grantham, NH

17 Coitview Drive, Newport, NH

376 South Willow Street, Manchester, NH

40 Winter Street, Suite 308, Rochester, NH

1 Scale Avenue, Building #18, Suite 301, Rutland, VT

85 Prim Road, Suite 302, Colchester, VT

“When patients who have been treated with medications like buprenorphine suddenly lose access to their medication, they are at increased risk of an opioid overdose and may have significant withdrawal symptoms if care is not reestablished quickly,” said DHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Ballard. “The risks of using non-prescribed medications have never been higher due to the increasing presence of substances like fentanyl, and it is important for persons with an opioid use disorder to continue treatment.”

Patients of New England Medicine and Counseling who need assistance with finding a new medical provider can reach out to 211 in New Hampshire or VTHelplink (802-565-LINK) in Vermont.

Individuals who can no longer access their prescribed medication should not attempt to obtain it through the illicit drug market. Medications obtained illicitly are often not what they appear and may contain contaminants or other extremely potent substances, such as fentanyl, that greatly increase the risk of overdose and death.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration released guidance in 2023 that a specific waiver is no longer required to treat patients with buprenorphine for opioid use disorder. New Hampshire has partnered with the New Hampshire Medical Society to train more than 600 medical providers statewide to prescribe buprenorphine.

New Hampshire residents concerned about the risk of overdose among family members or friends can obtain the opioid overdose reversal agent naloxone through all New Hampshire Doorway locations and over-the-counter at pharmacies across the state.