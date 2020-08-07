DHHS investigates COVID-19 outbreak at Windham church and youth camp

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 associated with individuals who have attended events hosted by the Windham Crossing Life Church, 122 North Lowell Road, Windham. This includes a YouthStorm, Inc. camp event in Windham, NH on July 16 – 18. To date, 16 persons with COVID-19 have been identified with connections to the church community.

The public should not attend events related to the Windham Crossing Life Church over the next week while DHHS investigates these illnesses further.

Any individuals who attended events associated with Windham Crossing Life Church since July 10 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should observe for illness and seek testing. In partnership with Windham Crossing Life Church, DHHS is offering a testing event for persons who may have been exposed. The testing event will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5 – 7 p.m. To register for testing at this event, please call 603-271-5980 on Saturday or Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For persons unable to attend the testing event, multiple testing options are available throughout the State. For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at https://business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing.

COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Guidance for self-observation is available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/self-observation-covid.pdf

COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities. People can protect themselves and help prevent further infections in our communities by:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with others. When outside your home, keep a distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and others. This is known as social distancing.

Wearing a cloth face covering that covers your mouth and nose to protect others when in public areas.

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Staying home if you have a fever or are not feeling well.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on COVID-19 in NH, please visit https://www.nh.gov/covid19/.