Wanted man jumps into river to evade Manchester police, hides in drain pipe

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who police say is wanted by Bedford Police may face new charges in Manchester, after jumping into the river Thursday to evade Manchester Police.

At 1 p.m. on April 7, 2022, police attempted to take Jorge Guzman Alvarado, 49, into custody in the area of Blaine and Second streets.

Police say when Guzman Alvarado saw police he ran from the officers and jumped into the Merrimack River, then crawled into a drainage pipe. As authorities worked to get him out, a loudspeaker was used to talk to him and a ladder was lowered into the pipe.