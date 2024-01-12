Developing story: Gunfire erupts at police standoff on Plummer Street

Friday, January 12, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Featured News, Police & Fire 0
Friday, January 12, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, Featured News, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Police SWAT surrounded a vehicle on Plummer Street Friday morning. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A police stand-off in the area of Plummer and Pine streets has resulted in shots fired.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella members of the Attorney General’s Office are responding to Manchester for a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The incident involved an adult male who was shot by police in the area of Pine and Plummer Streets. He has been transported to an area hospital and there is no known threat to the public at this time, Formella said.

According to a social media post by Manchester Police on the X platform officers had surrounded a man who was barricaded in a vehicle. As a precaution, neighboring buildings in the area of Plummer and Pine streets had been evacuated.

Roads are closed at Pine and Plummer and other nearby streets. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

We’ll update this story as soon as we have more information.

Locator map

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts