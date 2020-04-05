AG’s office joins investigation into officer-involved shooting on Lake Shore Road

MANCHESTER, NH — Police, fire and rescue responded to a “check subject” call on Lake Shore Road at about 5:36 p.m., a quiet road that hugs lake Massabesic.

At about 6 p.m. weapons were fired, according to police, and a short time later fire and rescue were told “no transport” would be needed but to remain on scene. The State Police bomb squad was called to the scene to secure the truck and ensure it is safe. They remain on the scene at this time.

Earlier in the day police issued a “be on the lookout” notice for Carl Manning, 62, who is wanted in connection with an early morning fire on Dearborn Street. Manning was believed to be driving a white pick-up truck with veterans plates and was identified by Manchester Police as a suspect in the early Sunday fire, located in a neighborhood not far from the Elliot Hospital.

No official word if this shooting is related. However, a white pick-up truck was involved in the Lake Shore Road incident.

All responding Manchester officers are uninjured and the incident remains under investigation.The Attorney General’s Office has been notified.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as soon as we can.