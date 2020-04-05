AG’s office joins investigation into officer-involved shooting on Lake Shore Road

MANCHESTER, NH — Police, fire and rescue responded to a “check subject” call on Lake Shore Road at about 5:36 p.m., a quiet road that hugs lake Massabesic.
Earlier in the day police issued a “be on the lookout” notice for Carl Manning, 62, who is wanted in connection with an early morning fire on Dearborn Street. Manning was believed to be driving a white pick-up truck with veterans plates and was identified by Manchester Police as a suspect in the early Sunday fire, located in a neighborhood not far from the Elliot Hospital.
No official word if this shooting is related. However, a white pick-up truck was involved in the Lake Shore Road incident.
All responding Manchester officers are uninjured and the incident remains under investigation.The Attorney General’s Office has been notified.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as soon as we can.