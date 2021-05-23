Despite Moreno homer, Fisher Cats can’t pull out win against Sea Dogs

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On what was a grey and cloudy day in the Queen City, the weather held out but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t, falling 7-2 to the Portland Sea Dogs.

Gabriel Moreno sent a ball halfway to Valley Street in the fourth to give the Fisher Cats their first run, with Vinny Capra’s RBI single later in the inning bringing Demo Orimoloye home.

Grant Williams’ double in the fifth cut the lead in half, the beginning of the end for Fisher Cats reliever Andrew McInvale, but the Sea Dogs couldn’t take the lead, stranding two in what was probably their best opportunity of the day until the eighth inning.

There, Pedro Castellanos reached on an error to open the inning, coming home along with Triston Casas on Joey Meneses’ fourth homer of the year. Casas added another three-run homer in the ninth for insurance.

Although Fisher Cats starting pitcher Elvis Luciano left the contest after just two batters with what appeared to be back pain, the Fisher Cats’ McInvale and Sam Ryan put in strong performances from the bullpen, with McInvale retiring six in a row during the third and fourth innings.

Willy Gaston (0-1) was the loser for New Hampshire, eventually recording three outs in the eighth. Adam Lau was the winner (1-0), recording five outs without a baserunner.

At the plate for New Hampshire, Capra and Samad Taylor each collected two hits for the ‘Cats. With the home run, Moreno has now reached base in 13 straight games and has a hit in 12 of his last 13.

The Fisher Cats now get a day off, travelling to New Jersey for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. Kyle Johnston (0-0, 2.03 ERA) is slated to start for the Fisher Cats, with first pitch scheduled on Tuesday for 7:05 p.m.