DeSantis adds NH endorsement following Alabama debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After this week’s GOP Debate in Alabama, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis added New Hampshire State Representative Dan McGuire (R-Epsom) to his list of endorsements.

“Ron DeSantis has a great track record of delivering freedom. He passed the best parental rights law in the country, implemented universal school choice, expanded Second Amendment rights, cut taxes, and paid down a quarter of his state’s debt,” said McGuire. “Ron DeSantis will take the New Hampshire ‘Live Free or Die’ model to the White House and deliver on the freedom agenda for the American people, and that is why I’m proud to support him for President.”

McGuire is the 34th current or former New Hampshire State Representative to endorse DeSantis’ campaign.