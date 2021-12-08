Derryfield teams look to court success this winter

MANCHESTER, NH – The air is noticeably cooler, snow flurries are becoming a frequent site and the holiday season is upon us. Often lost in the December rush, however, the New Hampshire high school winter sports season has also arrived, including for those student athletes at Derryfield School.
Girls Basketball
Head Coach:
Courtney Cheetham (3rd season)
Top Returning Athletes:
- Emma Losey, Senior (Captain)
- Erin Caparelli, Senior (Captain)
- Ava Plage, Junior
- Sarah Naje, Junior
- Lilly Losey, Sophomore
- Jackie Connors, Sophomore
- Kenzie Miller, Sophomore
- Chloe Bremberg, Freshmen
Promising Newcomers:
- Ashley Hardner, Junior
- Christine Nadeau, Junior
- Elyse Ngenda, Freshman
- Tia Ferdinando, Freshman
- Katie McCormick, Freshman
Last Season:
- 11-5 record
- Lost in the regional final to the eventual champion, Hinsdale
Expectations for this Season:
“I hope that we continue to get a little better every day and every game, and strive to reach our potential,” said Cheetham. “I also hope that we can establish a culture that makes a positive impact on the Derryfield community, and the D-IV basketball community.”
Biggest Challenge:
Next 3 Games:
- Thursday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Concord Christian
- Monday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. – Away at Newmarket
- Wednesday, Dec. 15,6:30 p.m. – Away at Holy Family
Boys Basketball
Head Coach:
Ed Meade (3rd season)
Top Returning Athletes:
- John McDevitt, Junior (Captain)
- Janai Cruz, Senior (Captain)
- Tristan Allard, Senior (Captain)
- Jack Krasnof, Sophomore
- Thomas Ferdinando, Freshman
Promising Newcomer:
- Ethan Flaherty, Junior (Transfer from Trinity)
Last Season:
- 2-11 record
- Lost in the first round of the Division IV state tournament to Holy Family, 59-54
Expectations for this Season:
“We are looking to be much improved from last season, and the future looks bright for the next few years after that,” said Meade.
Biggest Challenge:
First 3 Games:
- Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Nute
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. – Home vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough
- Friday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. – Away at Epping
Swimming
Head Coach:
Joseph Conti (4th season)
Top Returning Athletes:
- Molly Mahar, Senior (Captain)
- Ava Young, Junior (Captain)
Promising Newcomer:
- Elma Islamovic, Freshman (Looks to make an instant impact, especially with breaststroke)
Last Season:
- Girls team finished 8th at the unique state meet last year (no relays due to pandemic protocols)
- We are returning Skyler Wagner who was a state qualifier her freshman year
Expectations for this Season:
“My expectations are for all 16 Swimmers to be able to swim all 4 strokes,” said Conti. “On the state level. I believe we can field a medal winning relay at the state meet.”
Biggest Challenge:
First 3 Meets:
- Friday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m. – Carter Community Building in Hanover vs. Hanover, Merrimack & Mascenic
- Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m. – Manchester YMCA vs. Trinity, Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial & Manchester West
- Friday, Jan. 14, 5 p.m. – Londonderry Workout Club vs. Londonderry, Winnacunnet, Laconia, Winnisquam and Gilford
Nordic Skiing
Head Coach:
Peter Breu (13rd season)
Top Returning Athletes:
I have coached Derryfield for 13 years and am looking forward to the coming year. It will be a building year with over half the team graduating last year, but it is always great to get the younger skiers excited and gaining skills. We hope that we can have a regular season of racing including the two all state races where all 800 nordic skiers come together on a day to match their skills. Our clear challenge is climate change. Last year we only skied on our home trails 3 times and all the other practices were either dryland or a drive north to snow. Of our 8 races 6 were on man made snow. While man made snow works there are only 3 venues in the entire state making snow for nordic skiing. We are keeping our fingers crossed for a cold, snowy winter!
- John McDevitt, Junior (Captain)
- Janai Cruz, Senior (Captain)
- Tristan Allard, Senior (Captain)
- Jack Krasnof, Sophomore
- Thomas Ferdinando, Freshman
Promising Newcomer:
- Ethan Flaherty, Junior (Transfer from Trinity)
Last Season:
“Last season, the Derryfield Nordic team got in 8 of the 10 scheduled races making for a pretty successful winter,” said Breu. “By having individual starts and cohort racing (each school raced alone and then went home on the bus before the next school got on the trails) it was a safe way to compete. At the end of the season there are two teams named for New England competition – the U16’s and the high school teams. Neither of those competitions happened for all of New England – instead, each state held their own single day event to celebrate their best skiers. Derryfield sent 2 skiers to the U16’s and 2 to the Eastern High School teams. Four out of a team of 15 is the best Derryfield has ever done.”
Expectations for this Season:
“It will be a building year with over half the team graduating last year, but it is always great to get the younger skiers excited and gaining skills,” said Breu. “We hope that we can have a regular season of racing including the two all state races where all 800 Nordic skiers come together on a day to match their skills.”