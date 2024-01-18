Derryfield students tackle water crisis scenario in diplomacy simulation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On January 9th and 10th, the entire 8th grade at the Derryfield School in Manchester tackled the challenge of negotiating a dispute between two fictional governments over water usage in a shared river basin.

Facilitated by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire, these students had the opportunity to practices the hard skills of negotiation, critical thinking, advocacy, compromise, and discussing difficult topics in a respectful manner. The students worked diligently to bridge the gap in their team’s goals and had a fun time working through this difficult and complex simulation.

Taking on the roles of the U.S. Department of State, the United Nations Water Conservation Bureau, the Government of Grusa, the Government of Yeesa, a nonprofit called Save Our Avian Resources, and the Press Corps, the students had the opportunity explore a fictional water crisis created to replicate a real-world issue. Needing to balance between the needs for hydroelectricity, the protection of a local bird species, and access to freshwater, the students spent the two sessions working through the competing needs of each actor.

“The best part of these simulations is seeing how engaged all students are throughout this process,” said WACNH executive director, Tim Horgan. “The energy in the room, the excitement shown by the students, and that all students have an equal opportunity to engage, show the value of this program. In addition, it always impresses the unique compromises that the students come up with, proving that there is hope for the future.”

The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire has secured grant funding from NH Humanities and the NH Charitable Foundation to support these simulations in classrooms across the state. By bringing this engaging program into classrooms, all students will benefit by opening their eyes to the world and working to create Future Ready Students who have agency, passion, and the skills to be a productive, compassionate, and responsible citizen.

More information about this program and how to bring it to your school visit: wacnh.org/diplomacy-simulations.

