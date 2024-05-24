Derryfield girls keep winning, easily dispatch North

MANCHESTER, NH – With a 9-0 victory over ninth-seeded Nashua North in the quarterfinals Division-I girls tennis tournament, top-ranked Derryfield extended its undefeated season Thursday.

The Cougars (15-0) advanced to the state semifinals where they’ll face forth-seeded Exeter (12-3) Monday at 4 p.m. at the Derryfield School tennis courts.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that can beat them,” said North head coach Bob Viens, who noted the three other teams remaining in the tournament – Exeter, second-ranked Bedford, and two-time defending champ Dover – are all still dangerous foes that can push Derryfield in a full team match.

“(The Cougars) are well coached, they know how to train,” he said. “Gus (Moral) runs a great program.”

Derryfield’s Sophia Correnti and Sophia Koshy were able to soundly defeat North’s Mary Pappas and Sanye Rane by identical 8-1 scores on the top two singles court, while No. 3 Annabelle Crotty and No. 6 Sarina Punjabi each earned 8-0 shutouts in their respective matches against Clare Tran and Leena Srinivas.

No. 4 Charlotte Smith battled to an 8-3 victory over Caitlin Mamos and No. 5 Polak Jankowska was triumphant over Brielle Baxter, 8-2.

On the doubles court, Correnti and Smith were tested by Pappas and Rane but gritted out an 8-5 win, while Koshy and Crotty cruised to an 8-1 win on the second court and Jankowska teamed with Lucy Yakola for an 8-0 shutout in the third doubles match.

