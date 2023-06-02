Dover and over again

HOOKSETT – Dover head girls tennis coach Sue Vitko admitted she didn’t expect to see Derryfield School in the championship match for a second-straight season. And she certainly did not expect the competition to be as tight as it was.

But there the No. 4-ranked Cougars were, fighting through 91-degree heat, battling tooth and nail for every point on every court and earning a 3-3 draw in singles competition before dropping two of three doubles matches and falling, 5-4, at Southern New Hampshire University’s tennis courts on Thursday afternoon.

“(Derryfield) is a tough team. They gave everything,” said Vitko. “I did not thing it was going to be 3-3 after singles. This is way tighter than I wanted, in fact I felt nauseous, but I knew if we could just be tied, I really believe in my doubles. I spend a lot of time working on doubles strategy, so I’m psyched. Three-straight years going to the championship … and we’ve faced Derryfield the last two years, and honestly, I thought we were going to face Bedford, so kudos to (the Cougars) because that means they improved and changed their strategy. They’re well coached, they’re a good team, they have good hitters, so it was just a matter of taking their power, directing it, and making those points ours.”

Though Derryfield made the championship clashmuch more competitive than the 8-1 result they experienced against the Green Wave earlier in the season, it wasn’t enough to unseat the rigning champs.

And while Dover put the cherry atop an undefeated championship run, following a 14-0 regular season and three-straight playoff wins, Derryfield players held their heads high after entering the D-I tourney with an 11-3 record and then upsetting undefeated top-seed Bedford in the tournament semifinals, 5-4, on Tuesday

