Derryfield girls capture state crown in dramatic fashion

MANCHESTER, NH – For the third-straight year, it came down to the final match on a doubles court.

Unlike the last two seasons, however, it was the top-ranked Derryfield School girls tennis team emerging victorious to seal the state championship, earning a 5-4 victory over second-ranked Bedford Wednesday at Southern New Hampshire University’s tennis courts.

“It means a lot because we were there (the last two years) and anytime you make it to the final, anything can happen,” said Derryfield head coach Gustavo Moral. “And last year, we came close, so this year, the girls had that in mind and they were mentally prepared. They worked hard all season and certainly it couldn’t be any better than coming down to a tiebreaker … They fought all the way and yes, my heart was racing until the very end.

“Tennis is the only sport in Division I for a school the size of Derryfield, and the fact they are in the top tier of teams in girls tennis, I think it means a lot to the school, it means a lot to the program and certainly, individually, it means a lot to the girls who have been part of the program,” he said. “They’re really supportive of one another, and they’re fighters … what more can you ask?”

Of course, winning that last contest is the icing on the cake.

And how sweet it was for Derryfield senior Annabelle Crotty, who combined with Sofia Koshy to win a tiebreaker in No. 2 doubles, 9-8 (7-2), a match that also broke a 4-4 tie for the team’s decisive fifth win.

“It was very important,” said Crotty. “Last year, we were so close and we lost, and doubles was one of the deciding factors, so (Koshy and I) have been together for two years and winning this time meant the world to us … I’m very proud of this team.”

Derryfield’s No. 1, Sophia Correnti cruised in her singles match, 8-0, over Riley Novak, while No. 5 Pola Jankowska edged Elise Flynn, 9-7, and No. 6 Sarina Punjabi defeated Anna Diaz, 8-5.

Koshy, Crotty and Charlotte Smith fell in No. 2, 3 and 4 singles by identical 8-4 scores to Lucy Novak, Kaylee Raff and Anna Johnson, respectively, sending the team contest to doubles tied at three apiece.

There, all three courts proved just as competitive as singles, with Correnti and Smith pulling away late for an 8-5 win on the top court. Minutes later, Jankowska and Lucy Yakola were edged, 9-7, before all eyes turned to the second court where Koshy and Crotty conceded a 7-3 advantage before buckling down late to earn the pivotal victory via tiebreaker.