Derryfield Country Club transformed by rain into tropical island

MANCHESTER, NH – Sunday’s torrential downpour created flash flooding around the city stopping traffic and overloading storm drains. It also took a toll on Derryfield Country Club, making the golfing greens look more like Derryfield Island.

Local historian Stan Garrity took notice, and provided these photos of the 2nd, 3rd, 17th, 16th, 15th, and 14th fairways looking more like a natural pond.

“At one time where this golf course sits was the city farm where people were sent to work off their fines or if they were just down and out for whatever reason,” Garrity said.

The flash flooding we’re experiencing has to do with the cumulative rain and oversaturation of the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

There are more photos on the Derryfield Golf Shop Facebook page that includes a note to golfers to call ahead. “This may take a bit to drain,” according to the caption.

Established in 1932, Derryfield is one of three municipally-owned golf courses in the state. Golf memberships, greens fees, lessons and tournaments are offered. The area also offers a restaurant with deck overlooking the golf course, and Pro Shop.

For Tee Times and Golf Course Events, go to www.derryfieldgolf.com