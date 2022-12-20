Derryfield boys pull away from Mascenic, 60-47

MANCHESTER, NH — Derryfield School went on a 14-0 run in the 2nd half, breaking open a close game en route to a 60-47 win over Mascenic Regional, Monday night.

Junior Alex Comire dropped in 19 points to help the Cougars (4-2), snap a two-game losing streak. Ethan Flannagan added 18 and fellow senior John McDevitt dropped in 11.

With Mascenic clinging to 30-28 lead midway through the third quarter, McDevitt drilled a three-pointer to put Derryfield back on top. The Cougars scored 10 unanswered points to close out the quarter, then added four more to start the fourth to stake themselves to a 42-30 lead.

“This was huge. I think the guys played really well, I think they grinded it out. But this was huge to get this win,” said Derryfield Coach Ed Meade. “.In the first half, when the game was kind of see-saw, I was telling them they had to get into the game emotionally, you have to maintain the intensity, keep attacking the basket.. And they did, so I think we got over a little bit of a hump there.”

Derryfield’s defense was at the centerpiece of the decisive run. A blocked shot by Flanagan provided a spark, then junior Zach Martin took over with three steals in a span of four minutes. Martin finished with five steals and seven rebounds.

“(Martin) is our unsung hero. He gets his hands on so many balls. And he gets the rebounds and he makes that good pass, the things that people don’t see (in the scorebook,” said Meade.

Defense has been the key to Derryfield’s fast start this season. In the Cougars’ four victories, the have allowed opponents an average of just 39 points. In their two losses, Derryfield gave up 68 to Concord Christian and 65 to Holy Family. Meade says some of the discrepancy can be attributed to quality of opposition. However, he acknowledged the Cougars squandered a big lead against Concord Christian and “came out flat” against Holy Family.

No such let down in intensity against Mascenic. The Vikings were able to go on a mini-run in the fourth quarter to stay close. A 3-pointer by Tyler Lowe (11 points) and a runner from Adam Stauffeneker (13 points) cut the deficit to 44-38 with 4:02 to play.

But Derryfield wasn’t about to let another lead slip away. Five straight points by Comire, including his third 3-pointer, triggered a 9-2 run to push the lead back to 53-40.

After that, it was just a matter of hitting its free throws, which Derryfield did with remarkable accuracy. The Cougars were 17-for-19 from the line (89.4 percent) and hit 9 of 10 down the stretch.

Mascenic, a team which played in Division III last season, came out aggressively and firing away from the perimeter. Dylan Barthel had 10 if his team-high 16 points (2 3-pointers) in the first half, to help the Vikings claw their way to a 25-24 lead at intermission.

Derryfield, playing without starting forward Jack Krasnof, made the needed adjustments at halftime and ramped up its defensive intensity. The result was clogged passing lanes and less open looks from around the arc.

Derryfield won’t be playing another league game until Jan. 4, on the road at Hinsdale. But that doesn’t mean the Cougars are taking an extended vacation. Derryfield will host its annual Alumni Game, Thursday night. After Christmas, they will be participating in the 43rd Annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash, hosted by Farmington High. Other participating schools include Somersworth, Nute, Kennett, Franklin, Coe-Brown, Profile, Belmont and Portsmouth Christian.