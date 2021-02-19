Derry police officer pinned between vehicles after motorist loses control on ice-covered road

DERRY, NH – A Derry officer is expected to recover from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned between that vehicle and his cruiser Friday morning.

On February 19, 2021 at approximately 7:44 a.m. Derry police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drew Road. Officer Kevin Davies was outside of his patrol vehicle conducting the crash investigation when he was struck by a vehicle approaching that crash scene. Though injured Officer Davies was able to radio for assistance. He was taken by Derry Fire Department ambulance to Parkland Medical Center with a non-life-threatening leg injury and other possible injuries. He is expected to be okay.

The officer was the only person injured in the crash. Preliminary investigation indicated that the officer was behind his patrol vehicle when the approaching car lost control on the snow-covered road. The car then slid into the officer striking him and pushing him into the rear of the patrol car. The officer was injured when crushed between the oncoming car and his patrol vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the crash investigation.

Drew Road was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the Derry Police Accident Investigation Team conducted this investigation. There are no charges at this time and the investigation continues into the cause of the crash.