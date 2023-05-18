Derry police investigate shooting death

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DERRY, NH – Derry police are investigating the death of John Kratz Jr., 64, following a shooting incident in the vicinity of the Lobster Claw restaurant at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Derry Police Chief George Feole announced the investigation was underway late Wednesday night.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this death. An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Thursday,” said Formella in a news release.

No further information was released.