Derry police charge local man with 5 counts possession of child porn

DERRY, NH – Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for possession of child sexual abuse images.

Derry Police charged Marc Anderson, 29, of Derry for five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony.

Police say he was arrested at his home at a single-family residence on Jefferson Street at 3:30 p.m., after he was notified of a warrant for his arrest.

The investigation began in mid-March with a cyber tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), of which the Derry Police Department is a member, according to Capt. Vern Thomas.

Anderson was arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court Friday and held on preventive detention until his next hearing, which has not been scheduled by the court.

Thomas said Anderson may be facing additional charges as the investigation continues and police try to determine the identities of the victims and whether Anderson took any of the photos himself.