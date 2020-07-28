Derry educators demand ‘safety first,’ object to district’s plan to return to the classroom

DERRY, NH – The Derry Education Association on Monday issued a strong response to the Derry Cooperative School District’s proposed Roadmap to Reopening. They plan to voice concerns during the July 28 school board meeting.

The plan includes completely reopening on-site with increased health and safety measures and is highlighted by a phased-in return to school strategy:

Students in Pre-K-2 and grade 6 will begin school on-site Monday, August 31

Students in grade 3 and 7 will engage in two days of remote instruction August 31 and September 1. These students will begin school on-site Wednesday, September 2

Students in grades 4, 5 and 8 will engage in four days of remote instruction, August 31 – Sept. 4. These students will begin school on-site Tuesday, September 8.

The school district serves about 3,300 students.

On Monday DEA issued the following statement:

Derry Education Association is demanding that safety be the top priority in deciding when and how to return students to schools. Since the initial onslaught of the pandemic in March, the Derry Education Association (DEA) has maintained that the safety of our students, their families and our school employees is paramount. This remains the case now, more than ever, as we continue to address the

coronavirus crisis. To that end, the DEA cannot support the district’s proposal to return all students to the classroom setting without the implementation of rigorous and appropriate safety measures. The plan currently being proposed by the school district administration does not keep our students, families and staff safe. The DEA plans to express their concerns at the Derry Cooperative School Board meeting Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, 5 Hood Rd. Derry. This is not a virtual meeting. The board will convene in person. Streaming is available however, there

is no call-in option.