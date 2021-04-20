Derek Chauvin found guilty of all 3 charges in the murder of George Floyd

A Minnesota jury on April 20 found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
The final verdict was announced after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. Sentencing will take place in eight weeks and Chauvin will be held without bail until that time. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was on trial for the killing of Floyd on May 25.
Derek Chauvin showed little emotion as the judge read the jury’s verdict that he was guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd. After the judge denied bail, Chauvin, who has been free on bail since October, was handcuffed and led away. https://t.co/roZRZYTwAs pic.twitter.com/ucIkl22KVl
NH Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the verdict was announced:
“Based on the overwhelming evidence, I supported charges being brought against Derek Chauvin from the beginning and I am glad justice has prevailed. George Floyd should be alive today, and while he will sadly never be able to return to his friends and family, we can appreciate that justice through our legal system has been delivered. I join the people of New Hampshire in praying for George Floyd and his family and hope we can heal as a nation.”
More reaction from NH elected officials:
Congressman Chris Pappas, D-NH:
George Floyd should be alive today.
This verdict is an essential step, and while it won’t bring him back, I hope it brings a sense of justice and peace to his family.
