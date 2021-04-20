Derek Chauvin found guilty of all 3 charges in the murder of George Floyd

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

George Floyd, lower right corner, in police custody shortly before he was killed on May 25, 2020. Surveillance Footage

A Minnesota jury on April 20 found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

The final verdict was announced after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. Sentencing will take place in eight weeks and Chauvin will be held without bail until that time. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was on trial for the killing of Floyd on May 25.

NH Governor Chris Sununu issued the following statement after the verdict was announced:

“Based on the overwhelming evidence, I supported charges being brought against Derek Chauvin from the beginning and I am glad justice has prevailed. George Floyd should be alive today, and while he will sadly never be able to return to his friends and family, we can appreciate that justice through our legal system has been delivered. I join the people of New Hampshire in praying for George Floyd and his family and hope we can heal as a nation.”

More reaction from NH elected officials:

Congressman Chris Pappas, D-NH:

Below: A live stream of the verdict from Minnesota Public Radio News.

About Carol Robidoux 6700 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn