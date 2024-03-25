Deputy House Speaker Steven Smith endorses Ayotte for governor

NASHUA, NH — Over the weekend, Kelly Ayotte, candidate for governor, received the endorsement of Deputy Speaker of the New Hampshire House Steven Smith, of Charlestown.

“New Hampshire House Republicans have delivered for Granite State families and small businesses,” said Ayotte. “I’m proud to have Deputy Speaker Steven Smith on our team and look forward to working with him to protect our New Hampshire advantage, keep dangerous sanctuary policies out of our state, and defend our ‘Live Free or Die’ way of life.”

Endorsing Ayotte, Deputy Speaker Smith said, “With Kelly Ayotte as our next Governor, I know that Republicans in Concord will continue to deliver results for New Hampshire. I’m proud to endorse Kelly and look forward to working with her to keep our state safe, prosperous and free.”

Ayotte has now been endorsed by over 300 leaders from across New Hampshire, including five county sheriffs, 12 County Commissioners, numerous local elected officials, and over 90 current and former State Representatives including the Republican delegations of Merrimack and Manchester.