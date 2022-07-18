Dept. of Ed implementing ‘One Trusted Adult’ program at 125 schools over two-year $794K contract

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) has partnered with One Trusted Adult, a program that aims to ensure every child has the one thing that is crucial to their well-being and success – an accessible and caring adult at school.

“When a student can name a trusted adult at school, we create our best chance for preventing bullying, mental health issues and substance abuse, all while promoting positive self-worth, engagement in community and availability for learning,” said Brooklyn Raney, founder of One Trusted Adult. “The time is now to turn our efforts as educators, parents, guardians and all adults showing up for youth towards our greatest hope for supporting positive youth development – healthy relationships.”

The Governor and Executive Council approved a contract between NHED and Brooklyn Raney, LLC, to provide exclusive One Trusted Adult programming to 125 New Hampshire schools throughout the next two years. The contract includes online, on-demand professional development training for educators and parents, guardians and families, so that everyone in a young person’s life is offered tools and strategies to build strong connections and healthy boundaries with young people. One Trusted Adult will also be providing schools with students in grades five through 12 with programs to encourage young people to seek out and invest in safe, relationships with trusted adults.

Research shows that youth who can name a trusted adult outside their home are less likely to bully or be bullied, suffer from depression, abuse substances, be suspended, expelled, or drop out of school.

“The One Trusted Adult program has already been successful during a pilot program at four school districts in the state. This initiative to offer 125 schools One Trusted Adult programming will benefit thousands of children throughout New Hampshire by ensuring that they have a healthy, caring relationship with an adult at school that will help them engage and be ready to learn,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education.

The $794,555 contract will train educators and provide One Trusted Adult materials for students through June of 2024; it is being paid fully with federal funds.

“When communities understand the importance of youth development and are invested in strong relationships, there tends to be less isolation and hopelessness. These connections may help prevent children from making risky decisions that could drastically impact their future,” said Christine Brennan, deputy commissioner of education.