Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Manchester Healthcare System appoints Nurse Executive

MANCHESTER, N.H. —On May 12 the Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System appointed Jennifer Fauci Winslow as the associate director of Patient Care Services/chief nurse executive (no relation to NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci).

“Ms. Winslow brings 28 years of diverse private sector and VA leadership, and is committed to the Veterans we serve,” said Kevin Forrest, interim acting director for VA Manchester. “I have worked alongside Ms. Winslow at VA Manchester for three years. She is patient-focused, a compassionate leader with high ethical standards and I am honored to have her as part of our leadership team.”

Winslow was appointed the associate director/chief nurse executive on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s 200th Birthday. Winslow’s first order of business was to recognize VA Manchester’s nursing staff at the annual Nurse’s Week recognition ceremony which was held virtually.

The recognition honored excellence in nursing and highlighted staff accomplishments across the facility. The following staff were showcased for their exemplary service in delivery of care: Michelle Becirevic, LPN, Gregory Bobish, RN and Shilo Hutch, advanced practice registered nurse.

“It was an honor to recognize VA Manchester nursing professionals,” said Winslow. “Over 30 years ago, I chose nursing as my profession following a heart-to-heart I had with my dad. Together we were able to identify my passion in caring for others and that I wanted to make a difference. After many years of practice, I am excited to be in the position to make a difference and to apply the culmination of my professional experience in advancing the practice of VA Manchester nurses.”

Winslow earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2010 and a Master of Science degree in Family Nursing in 1998 with a clinical specialization as a family nurse practitioner from the State University of New York at Binghamton. Winslow earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing at the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1992.

Winslow is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as Family Nurse Practitioner with the New Hampshire Nurse Practitioner Association and Maine Nurse Practitioner Association. Winslow is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and the recipient of the George B. Boland Nurses Scholarship Trust, the Professional Nurses Traineeship and the Zeta Iota Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau Leadership Awards.

Winslow’s leadership skills include strategic planning, staff development, consensus building, negotiation and program implementation. Her experience includes leading change in healthcare organizations, improving patient care and organizational outcomes.

“Her specialized nursing and leadership as a provider coupled with continuous progressive education solidifies her exceptional qualifications for this leadership role,” said Forrest. “She is celebrated among her peers and leadership for building and leading diverse teams while consistently achieving strategic and operational goals within nursing, among providers and the administrative chain of command.”

Winslow’s prior leadership positions include VA Manchester associate chief nurse of Ambulatory and Long-Term Care Services, Occupational Health program manager and the patient safety manager. Prior to her VA career, she served as a lead provider in pain management, occupational health and primary care. Winslow was also a front-line traveling nurse and worked across the country in several different disciplines including long term care to critical care.

“We are very fortunate to have Ms. Winslow on our leadership team,” said Forrest. “She is an enthusiastic and passionate nursing leader with personal and professional ties in New Hampshire.”

VA Manchester Healthcare System is part of the VA New England Healthcare System which includes eight medical centers, located in the six New England states. Manchester VA is comprised of one main campus located in Manchester and four community-based outpatient clinics located in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton. The Portsmouth outpatient clinic is located at Pease Air National Guard Base.

Media inquiries should be made directly to the Office of Public Affairs at Manchester VAMC by email at: Kristin.Pressly@va.gov