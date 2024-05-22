Department heads can now skip aldermanic meetings if they’re not on the agenda

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics, City Hall, Featured News 0

Department heads in attendance upstairs in the aldermanic chambers appeared to be happy with the board’s decision following Tuesday night’s vote. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – The leaders of Manchester’s city government departments are about to get a few hours off each month.

On Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) agreed to allow department heads to skip Aldermanic meetings moving forward unless they were listed to speak on that meeting’s agenda or were summoned for a question by one of the Aldermen more than 24 hours in advance of a meeting.

This decision came during the new business part of the meeting as part of a request by Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan.

Alderman At-Large Dan O’Neil spoke in opposition to the idea, fearing that an unexpected topic may come up at a meeting and if an answer could not be immediately obtained, it could delay action on that item for several weeks until that department head comes to a future meeting.

However, O’Neil was the only individual who spoke in opposition to the idea, with Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long calling it a good idea and Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry saying that it would encourage aldermen to obtain answers for questions in advance of meetings for simple questions, which would save everyone time on meeting night.

BMA Chair added that any department heads who are required to appear at committee meetings before the full board meeting on a Tuesday night should feel free to leave once their agenda item or items have been discussed.

Morgan’s motion passed on a voice vote with only O’Neil in opposition, with some applause from several department heads sitting in the mezzanine of the Aldermanic chambers.

 

