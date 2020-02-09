Democrats expect to be unified, despite differences on display

MANCHESTER, N.H. – If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Democrats do not like Donald Trump. If the scene at SNHU Arena on Saturday night was any indication, they’ll all probably unite to help defeat Trump in November, but it’s clear that now some divisions still remain.

After several elected Democrats and state party officials asked the crowd for their support at this year’s McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner, the Presidential candidates got chances to make their pitch to supporters of their campaigns and others, with mixed results.

While former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard finished the program to a thinning audience, the candidates on Friday night’s debate stage spoke to a crowd of around 7,000 to 8,000 people, or as Andrew Yang put it, “80,000 people” if Trumpian math was used.

For most of those major candidates, each received thunderous applause from their own fans and a polite response, with the notable exception of Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg, who went first, was interrupted several times by Sanders’ supporters. First, Buttigieg’s attempts to discuss healthcare were drowned out by chants of “Medicare for all” momentarily, with a later chant of “Wall Street Pete” then overwhelmed by Pete supporters’ cries of “Boot Edge Edge.”

Erik Jung came up from New York to canvass this weekend for Sanders and was one of Bernie’s supporters in the audience.

He says he will support whoever the Democratic nominee is and believes most of his fellow Sanders supporters will as well, but he feels that Buttigieg has malleable principles and is beholden to the interests of large donors instead of average people.

“I personally don’t like Pete despite thinking he’s obviously better than Trump just because of how calculating he is,” said Jung. “You look at his positions on healthcare. Even in March, he was giving interviews positive of Medicare-for-All, and now he’s totally flipped and that’s partly because of his big dollar fundraisers that he’s doing all the time.”

When Sanders took the stage, Buttigieg supporters were largely courteous in return, particularly to Sanders’ statement that he and all of the other candidates will unite behind whoever the nominee is in November. However, when he said that he won the Iowa Democratic Caucus, the Buttigieg supporters once again began to chant “Boot Edge Edge” in response.

Bonnie Dunham of Merrimack was among the Buttigieg supporters and felt the crowd was largely unified for most of the night. She said that all of the candidates, including Sanders, brought up good points. However, the incident with the Sanders supporters served as a reminder of why she supports Buttigieg.

“One of the things I like about Pete is that he’s so strong on being polite and respecting other people,” said Dunham. “I understand that people get excited, but there were a few times when some people got a little more rambunctious that they should have when other people were speaking.”

Allison Cutler from Middlebury, VT was on hand to support Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, probably the largest group of supporters in the arena.

Cutler believed that America owed Biden a debt for his lifetime of service, but his time had passed and conversely thought Buttigieg needed more experience to backup his excellent oratory.

Also, Cutler felt that Sanders was too narrow in his focus, but thought highly of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang, adding that Yang would be a good fit in Warren’s cabinet if she is elected.

But when it came to the Sanders and Buttigieg supporters, she was indifferent, believing that all Democrats will come together once a nominee is announced and stating her support for Warren as that nominee.

“I wasn’t necessarily surprised, but I haven’t been paying much attention,” she said. “Since Trump became president, I’ve been on the ‘anyone but Trump’ train and I think that’s what we need focus on. I just believe Elizabeth Warren is the best candidate to take him on and beat him.”