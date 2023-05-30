Delta Dental Stadium voted Best Double-A Ballpark in America

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have been informed by Ballpark Digest that Delta Dental Stadium has been voted the “Best Double-A Ballpark in America”.

Delta Dental Stadium opened in downtown Manchester on the Merrimack River in 2005, the year after the Fisher Cats won the Eastern League championship in its inaugural 2004 season at Gill Stadium. The team has captured two additional league titles in 2011 and 2018 and have had over 150 former players reach the Major League level.

“Double-A is one of our most competitive fan votes—there is such an abundance of great ballparks at this level,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “To begin as a No. 20 seed and then win out in a very competitive field is an accomplishment both for the Fisher Cats and their loyal fans, who turned out day after day to propel the ballpark to victory.”

Nearly six million fans have passed through the gates to watch home games at Delta Dental Stadium. The Fisher Cats are on pace to reach the milestone later this season, as they are currently just shy of 5.9 million in all-time home attendance.

“It is an incredible honor for Delta Dental Stadium to be awarded the title of Best Double-A Ballpark in America,” Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. “Our fans continuously impress us with their passion and dedication, and we appreciate the overwhelming support for our great stadium in this competition. The ballpark has seen some exciting additions and new seating areas this year, and we would love for our fans both locally and worldwide to come experience the atmosphere.”

Ballpark Digest runs an annual Best of the Ballparks fan vote, beginning with spring training and college ballparks to regular season MLB, MiLB, and independent baseball facilities. To read more, visit ballparkdigest.com.