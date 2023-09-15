Defending state champs hand Central boys their first loss, 3-0

NASHUA, NH — If the Central boys soccer team learned anything from its 3-0 loss to two-time defending state champ Nashua South, it’s that it is not quite “there” yet.

Indeed, the Little Green rolled up to Stellos Stadium Thursday afternoon as one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in Division I (Pinkerton is the other). But despite a 5-0-0 record, their play, at times, had been less than perfect.

Two hours later, the Little Green got back on their bus, knowing they had work to do between now and the end of the regular season if they hope to make a serious run at their first state title since 2012.

“We knew what type of a team they were coming in. There’s a reason why they are back-to-back state champs,” said Central Head Coach Maid Ahmic. “I think in some of the games we had played we made mistakes but were still able to overcome them and win. But against a team like Nashua South, when you make mistakes, they will make you pay for them. But the mistakes we made, they’re nothing that can’t be fixed.”

Athletically, Central was able to match Nashua South’s speed and skill throughout the game. The differences between the two squads were highlighted by the precision of the Panthers’ game and their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Senior striker Santi Sommorostro scored all three goals for Nashua South (5-2-0), two of which came less than 45 seconds apart, late in the second half, to put the game away.

“We stayed with them most of the game. I think in the second half, our guys lost their patience and stopped playing our game,” said Ahmic. “We know Santi is a great player and if you make a mistake with him, he’ll make you pay every time.”

The first half was tightly checked, with neither team able to generate any type of consistent offensive attack. Central’s back line of Ibrahim, Alasbahi, senior captain Sam Mikus and Walter Cerna anchored a focused, cohesive defense for the Little Green. They did a stellar job defending corners in front of keeper Sam O’Toole (6 saves) and successfully contained Sommorostro for much of the half.

Nashua South finally broke through in the 31st minute. Midfielder Ethan Schnyer slipped a beautiful pass through the seam, ahead to Sommorostro, just into the Central side of the field. With Mikus glued to his shoulder, Sommorostro managed to maintain control of the ball just long enough to get off a left-footed shot that beat O’Toole to his left, caroming off the post and into the net.

In the unfamiliar position of playing catch-up, Central opened up their offense in the second half, attacking more aggressively and taking chances as they presented themselves. This led to scoring chances at both ends of the pitch.

In the 48th minute, Central midfielder Martino Cueto got a clean look and ripped a low shot toward the corner. Nashua South keeper Ethan Long (4 saves) made a diving stop but couldn’t get a handle on the ball. He was forced to dive back toward the goal line to smother the ball just before it crossed.

Later, senior captain Julian Favorite got free for a shot from 20 yards out that sailed just over the crossbar.

Central’s best chance to tie the game came in the 61st minute. Senior captain Martin Lubunga made a steal in the attack zone and worked the ball to the left of the net before making a perfect centering pass. Senior Celestin Buloze was alone in front and tried to redirect the pass into the open net but the ball went off the side of his foot and went just wide.

Central might have had more shots on goal but was whistled for five offsides calls.

With time winding down and Central taking more and more risks, Sommorostro was able to take advantage and net a pair of insurance goals to finish off his hat trick. The first came on a sneak-away in the 74th minute. Sommorostro was able to slip behind the Central defense, just in time to take in a lead pass from Joona Hantula. He broke in alone and easily beat O’Toole to make it 2-0.

Less than 45 seconds later, Sommorostro struck again on a nearly identical play. This time the feed came from Schnyer and Sommosostro was able to take advantage when Mikus lost his footing.

Central has no time to dwell on the loss. The Little Green are back in action Saturday, at Gill Stadium, against Bedford High (3-2-0).