Defending champs advance to semis

Monday, June 3, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0

Derryfield boys lacrosse team impresses in quarterfinal victory

Monday, June 3, 2024 Ryan O'Connor Sports, High School Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DSC 1050
Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Having earned a first-round bye on the heals of a 15-2 regular season, the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team took a step closer to defending its 2023 state championship.

Saturday night, the second-ranked Cougars (16-2) welcomed No. 7 Oyster River-Newmarket (11-6) to town and, despite a couple surprises from the challengers, the home team managed a convincing 15-2 victory to advance back to the Division-II semifinals.

“Oyster River came into the game really prepared with a defense we weren’t expecting, playing zone, and the kids did an excellent job of quickly pivoting the offensive game plan and executed our zone offense really well,” said longtime Derryfield head coach Chris Hettler.

Seven different players scored at least one point in the win with RJ Proulx sparking the attack with five of the team’s first six goals, and Chili Cabot relentlessly spearheading the effort, finishing the contest with 11 points, including four goals to compliment his seven assists.

In addition, Ryan Maxwell scored thrice, John Kramer added a goal and two assists; Dom Cercone found the back of the net once while offering the helper on another goal; Cooper Ketcham also contributed a goal while Brady Doldo provided an assist.

Standout netminder Parker Lebiedz stopped 12 shots, while Logan Purvis won 14 of 17 faceoffs and Jackson Hatfield won three of his four attempts.

Next up for the Cougars, a semifinal date with this year’s D-II Cinderella, No. 6 seed Winnacunnet, which upset third-ranked Windham, 5-3, Saturday.

But Hettler and company hope to turn the Warriors back into pumpkins before they get to the ball.

“Winnacunnet is a team that believes right now,” said Hettler. “They play tough and physical on the defensive end with an excellent goalie. They will also play zone against us and really test our skill and patience.”

Offensively, he added, the Warriors have improved over the course of the season.

“(They) are playing excellent team ball getting contributions from multiple players,” he said. “We will have to play some of our best defense of the year and clear well when we do get stops.”

The semifinal contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Stellos Stadium in Nashua. The victor advances to the state championship game at the same location Saturday at 5 p.m. to face the winner of top-ranked and undefeated Portsmouth, last year’s runner-up, and fourth-ranked Timberlane (15-3).

See a picture you like? These Stacy Harrison photos and more are available for viewing and/or purchase.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Ryan O'Connor

As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.

Email

See all of this author's posts