Deerfield motorcyclist dies in crash on Zion Hill Road in Salem

SALEM, NH — Salem Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Monday evening on Zion Hill Road.

At about 5:20 p.m. on April 6, a 47-year-old man from Deerfield suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry by the Salem Fire Department. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the Deerfield man was driving his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Zion Hill Road when he collided with a 2012 Volvo station wagon.

The sole occupant of the Volvo, a 71-year-old man, was transported to Parkland Medical Center for evaluation.

The Salem Police accident reconstruction team is actively investigating the accident, but they say there is no indication of alcohol or drugs being a factor at this time, and no charges have been filed.

Police are withholding the identity of the motorcyclist until his family has been notified.