Decision on reopening schools should come next week, Edelblut says

CONCORD, NH — Parents, educators and students should know by the end of next week if they will be learning from home for the rest of the school year or returning to school facilities across the state.

Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut told the State Board of Education Thursday, which met via telephone, that Gov. Chris Sununu will make a decision by April 17 whether to continue remote learning past May 4.

“The governor is working very hard to keep all systems in synch in the state,” Edelblut said. “He’s trying to balance it all and keep all state systems on the same page.”

One thing to consider is the perception — do parents feel their children are safe in schools — and a rebound, he said. What does that look like?

“The governor does not want to be premature and to jump to a decision without good information in front of him,” Edelblut said.

He noted individual school districts are reviewing what to do about graduations, awards nights and proms, noting some are exploring holding graduations as late as August.

Student assessments

While there will be no statewide testing this spring or SATs, Edelblut said, the department will have a voluntary online assessment program this fall to determine students’ academic level and if they are where they would normally be after remote learning.

Teachers and families can use it to either share the information with the schools or do it anonymously. The assessment tests would be for math, English and Science.

He said some schools want to use other assessment tests, which is fine, but the department wants access to the results.

The federal government is not requiring accountability testing this fall, he noted, “but we still want to know how the kids are doing.”

Remote Learning

Edelblut said the switch to remote learning has gone fairly well with a few glitches, but most school districts are doing well.

Some have only analog access, some a blend of analog and Internet, and others need greater access, he said, but noted businesses and providers have come forward to provide computers and system upgrades in some instances to help.

He said so far there have no instances of Zoom bombing as occurred at a Londonderry town meeting or at a Health and Human Services conference call.

The department has worked with educators to ensure the proper settings are used to prevent bombing incidents, he said.

Staying Alive

Third-party service providers and bus transportation companies have been impacted by the change to remote learning, Edelblut told the board.

“Initially there was a fairly significant pull back from third-party providers who stood ready to support students,” he said, “but we have closed the gap somewhat, but it is not completely closed.”

Some of the providers are non-profits, small businesses that may not be available in the future at the end of this crisis, he said, “so we are encouraging folks to work with these providers.”

He said a similar situation exists with bus companies, noting many school districts are working with the bus companies so they can make it through and be available when schools reopen.

Federal Money

Edelblut told the board the state will receive $37 million under the recently approved $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

The money will flow to schools using the Title I funding formula, he said.

Another $9 million in discretionary funds will go to the governor’s office for all schools — including postsecondary — that are most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board’s next scheduled meeting is May 14.

