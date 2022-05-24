Decision on Manchester high school sports live streaming system expected in June

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester’s public high school teams could have a new video system in place soon for those who can’t make it to games or those who want to watch games at a later time, but a final decision must wait until June.

The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) listened to a proposal by Play On/Pixellot to install cameras at the turf fields and gymnasiums of Manchester’s three public high schools. The system would allow those not at those facilities to watch games at a later time for free on the National Federation of High Schools website or watch them live for a fee of $11 per month.

If approved, the Manchester School District would enter into a five-year commitment with the Play On/Pixellot system.

According to Manchester School District Athletic Coordinator Christine Pariseau-Telge, Manchester Memorial and Central are the only two Division I NHIAA schools without the ability to live stream games in some capacity, with several lower level NHIAA schools also with that capacity.

In the proposal brought before BOSC members on Tuesday, Pariseau-Telge also said that the live streaming and camera systems could provide a new revenue source for the Athletic Department, which could sell ads on the livestreams as part of their agreement with Play On/Pixellot, and the cameras could supplement existing camera systems that help student athletes study footage to prepare for future games as well as develop highlight videos for college recruitment.

Pariseau-Telge also said that Jason Cote of Manchester Public Television (MPTV)supported the camera systems, stating they would supplement MPTV’s live coverage of games and could cover games MPTV cannot.

Currently, all NHIAA football and soccer teams use another video system for highlights known as Hudl, which costs Manchester $33,000 to install.

Members of the BOSC were generally supportive of the idea in principle, but felt that more vetting was needed before a final decision could be given.

At-Large BOSC Member and BOSC Vice Chair Jim O’Connell voiced concerns over the district’s ability over wording in the proposed agreement that he said potentially takes away control of what advertising content the district has during video replays.

O’Connell also expressed concern with Better Business Bureau reviews regarding the company, which said that it was difficult for some families to cancel recurring monthly subscriptions to the service.

At-Large BOSC Member Peter Argeropoulos asked if there were additional costs for the district beyond the five-year term and Ward 4 BOSC Member Leslie Want wanted to get feedback from other school districts that used the system. Ward 6 BOSC Member Ken Tassey Jr. also asked if it would be possible to negotiate further to obtain a better agreement.

Pariseau-Telge said the five-year commitment was likely non-negotiable, but other items might not be. She also told the BOSC that the system should be in place soon to allow those affiliated with fall teams enough time to get accustomed to the system.

The item was referred to the BOSC Finance and Facilities Committee, which meets on June 8, with a liely decision by the full board coming at their next full board meeting in June.