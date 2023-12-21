December Grand Jury indictments: Homeless man may face life in prison on drug charges

Publisher’s Note: This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record.

What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man is facing the possibility of life in prison for being in possession of more than five grams of fentanyl with the intent to sell the drug, according to indictments.

Harry Moy, 42, also was indicted on seven other felonies. All occurred on Oct. 11, 2023, and include two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a mini axe; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; two counts of possession of more than a gram of crack cocaine, with the intent to sell, a charge that carries a 20 to 40-year sentence on conviction; possession of more than five grams of fentanyl, with the intent to sell, which on conviction carries a 15 to 30-year prison sentence.

He also faces the possibility of being fined up to $500,000.

His indictments were among the 165 indictments handed up in December by the Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury.

Others indicted included:

Scot Abelson, 57, l/k/a of 85 Old Wilton Road, Mont Vernon, nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of assault. Over a period of five years, from April 10, 2010 through April 9, 2015, Abelson is accused of sexually abusing a girl, beginning when she was eight years old and continuing until she was 12.

Elizabeth Ann Batchelder, 29, of 32 Bean Road, Merrimack, two counts of domestic violence, simple assault According to the indictments, on July 6, 2023 in Manchester Batchelder placed her hands around a six-year-old’s neck. Batchelder, if convicted, faces a prison sentence of two to five years on each count because the charges involve a child under the age of 13.

Arthur Cummings, 31, of 410 Notre Dame Ave., #1, conduct after an accident. On Aug. 28, 2023, Cummings is accused of being involved in an accident that caused bodily injury to K.S. and fleeing the scene.

Richard Dade, 49, of 241 Pine St., 105, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 16, Dade is accused of endangering three people when he fired a gun at a window when they were standing nearby.

Jane R. Gable, 56, of 200 Hanover St., #214, burglary. On Aug. 22, 2023, Gable is accused of entering T.W.’s home and bashing T.W.’s head against a wall, causing injury.

Haylee Galan-Scott, 21, of 14A Vine St., Milford, three counts of criminal threatening. On Sept. 28, 2023 in Amherst, Galan-Scott is accused of holding a knife and threatening to kill D.D, a former romantic partner, R.G., and H.G.

Anthony Koschalk-Holloway, 26, of 519 Dubuque St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 21, 2023, Koschalk-Holloway is accused of following A.G., an intimate partner, while she was driving her motor vehicle and driving parallel to hers; preventing her from making certain turns; blocking her path of traffic, and starting to accelerate into oncoming traffic in an attempt to stop her vehicle.

Audren (CQ) Melendez, 31, of 430 Amherst St., #2, burglary. On July 10, 2023, Melendez is accused of entering 116 Beech Hill Drive with the purpose to commit the crime of simple assault.

Giovanne Morris, 31, of 247 Grove St., possession of crack cocaine, falsifying physical evidence and delivery of contraband to a correctional facility. On Sept. 24, 2023, Morris is accused of being in possession of crack cocaine at the Valley Street jail and hiding it under a trash can in the booking room at the jail.

Franklin Plaster, 52, of 34 Thomas Drive, Greenfield, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of assault; felonious sexual assault, and indecent exposure. For five years, from July 2, 2013 to July 2, 2018, Plaster is accused of sexually assaulting a child who was eight-years-old when it first began. According to the indictments, some of the assaults happened when the child was asleep and helpless to resist.

Yidiel Prado-Ortiz, 24, of 297 Concord St., Apt. 14, criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and receiving stolen property, a firearm. On Sept. 23, 2023, Prado-Ortiz is accused of displaying a firearm during an argument with R.O. and saying, “I’m not you ex.” On Sept. 26, 2023, he is accused of being in possession of a stolen tan Glock model 19X 9 mm pistol.

Cory Pyle, 30, of 262 Second St., #3, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Sept. 10, 2023, Pyle is accused of firing a gun, sending a bullet into the floor and into the downstairs apartment.

Kieran Robinson-Green, 36, of 344 Rimmon St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon and theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 18, 2023, Robinson-Green is accused of locking S.B. out of his 2023 Chevy Sliverado and driving off with it. According to the indictment, Robinson-Green accelerated the truck away from Officer Romano, nearly hitting the officer.