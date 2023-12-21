December Grand Jury indictments: Homeless man may face life in prison on drug charges

Publisher’s Note: This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record.
What is a Grand Jury indictment? According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. If you have a question about this information contact the Hillsborough County Superior Court. If you have court documents to show that you have been cleared of charges, contact publisher@manchesterinklink.com.
MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man is facing the possibility of life in prison for being in possession of more than five grams of fentanyl with the intent to sell the drug, according to indictments.
Harry Moy, 42, also was indicted on seven other felonies. All occurred on Oct. 11, 2023, and include two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, a mini axe; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; two counts of possession of more than a gram of crack cocaine, with the intent to sell, a charge that carries a 20 to 40-year sentence on conviction; possession of more than five grams of fentanyl, with the intent to sell, which on conviction carries a 15 to 30-year prison sentence.
He also faces the possibility of being fined up to $500,000.
His indictments were among the 165 indictments handed up in December by the Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury.
Others indicted included:
- Scot Abelson, 57, l/k/a of 85 Old Wilton Road, Mont Vernon, nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of assault. Over a period of five years, from April 10, 2010 through April 9, 2015, Abelson is accused of sexually abusing a girl, beginning when she was eight years old and continuing until she was 12.
- Elizabeth Ann Batchelder, 29, of 32 Bean Road, Merrimack, two counts of domestic violence, simple assault According to the indictments, on July 6, 2023 in Manchester Batchelder placed her hands around a six-year-old’s neck. Batchelder, if convicted, faces a prison sentence of two to five years on each count because the charges involve a child under the age of 13.
- Arthur Cummings, 31, of 410 Notre Dame Ave., #1, conduct after an accident. On Aug. 28, 2023, Cummings is accused of being involved in an accident that caused bodily injury to K.S. and fleeing the scene.
- Richard Dade, 49, of 241 Pine St., 105, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 16, Dade is accused of endangering three people when he fired a gun at a window when they were standing nearby.
- Jane R. Gable, 56, of 200 Hanover St., #214, burglary. On Aug. 22, 2023, Gable is accused of entering T.W.’s home and bashing T.W.’s head against a wall, causing injury.
- Haylee Galan-Scott, 21, of 14A Vine St., Milford, three counts of criminal threatening. On Sept. 28, 2023 in Amherst, Galan-Scott is accused of holding a knife and threatening to kill D.D, a former romantic partner, R.G., and H.G.
- Anthony Koschalk-Holloway, 26, of 519 Dubuque St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 21, 2023, Koschalk-Holloway is accused of following A.G., an intimate partner, while she was driving her motor vehicle and driving parallel to hers; preventing her from making certain turns; blocking her path of traffic, and starting to accelerate into oncoming traffic in an attempt to stop her vehicle.
- Audren (CQ) Melendez, 31, of 430 Amherst St., #2, burglary. On July 10, 2023, Melendez is accused of entering 116 Beech Hill Drive with the purpose to commit the crime of simple assault.
- Giovanne Morris, 31, of 247 Grove St., possession of crack cocaine, falsifying physical evidence and delivery of contraband to a correctional facility. On Sept. 24, 2023, Morris is accused of being in possession of crack cocaine at the Valley Street jail and hiding it under a trash can in the booking room at the jail.
- Franklin Plaster, 52, of 34 Thomas Drive, Greenfield, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault; aggravated felonious sexual assault, pattern of assault; felonious sexual assault, and indecent exposure. For five years, from July 2, 2013 to July 2, 2018, Plaster is accused of sexually assaulting a child who was eight-years-old when it first began. According to the indictments, some of the assaults happened when the child was asleep and helpless to resist.
- Yidiel Prado-Ortiz, 24, of 297 Concord St., Apt. 14, criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and receiving stolen property, a firearm. On Sept. 23, 2023, Prado-Ortiz is accused of displaying a firearm during an argument with R.O. and saying, “I’m not you ex.” On Sept. 26, 2023, he is accused of being in possession of a stolen tan Glock model 19X 9 mm pistol.
- Cory Pyle, 30, of 262 Second St., #3, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Sept. 10, 2023, Pyle is accused of firing a gun, sending a bullet into the floor and into the downstairs apartment.
- Kieran Robinson-Green, 36, of 344 Rimmon St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon and theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 18, 2023, Robinson-Green is accused of locking S.B. out of his 2023 Chevy Sliverado and driving off with it. According to the indictment, Robinson-Green accelerated the truck away from Officer Romano, nearly hitting the officer.
- Corey Rodriguez, 29, of 181 South Mammoth Road, three counts of domestic violence, criminal threatening. On Oct. 8, 2023, Rodriguez is accused of threatening three family members with a knife and saying, “come at me, this is what you’re going to get.”
- Tommy Rogers, 38, of 40 Dale St., #2, Roxbury, Mass., criminal mischief. On April 1, 2022, he is accused of damaging a St. Mary’s Bank ATM by inserting various implements into the card reader, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
- Lwaboshi Simwerayi, 26, of 153 Dave St., resisting arrest, serious bodily injury occurring; possession of crack cocaine and falsifying physical evidence. On Sept. 14, 2023, Simwerayi is accused of putting a rock of crack cocaine in his pants to impede an investigation. He also is accused of breaking the hand of Officer Shriber when he resisted arrest.
- Nicholas Soukaras, 32, of 187 Kinsley St., Nashua, two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Oct. 15, 2023 in Manchester, Soukaras is accused of driving more 100 mph on I-293 North and swerving all over the road while attempting to elude a marked New Hampshire State police cruiser that had its lights and siren activated. He also is alleged to have put his vehicle in reverse and rammed a state police cruiser, endangering the trooper, and drove across a lawn.
- Barton Tibando, 53, of 21 West Hobart St., Nashua, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; conduct after an accident; receiving stolen property; possession of Suboxone. On Sept, 11, 2023 in Manchester, Tibando is accused of driving a motor vehicle at an excessive rate of speed on Pine, Maple and Valley streets, endangering motorists and pedestrians. Tibando also allegedly fled the scene of an accident that injured S.M.
- Ronald Trochez Valencia, 39, of 310 Amherst St., first floor, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On Aug. 27, 2023, Trochez Valencia is accused of placing M.D. in fear of imminent bodily danger when he raised a machete and said he wanted to “kill the Puerto Rican.”
- Peter Van Wickle, 45, of 546 Dubuque St., criminal threatening, conduct with a firearm. On Oct. 12, 2023, Van Wickle is accused of holding a firearm by his side as he communicated with his neighbor M.J.
- Ronald Wilkerson, 54, homeless, burglary. On Aug. 21, 2023, Wilkerson is accused of entering the dwelling of R.M. at night with the purpose of committing simple assault.
- Abdullah Yusufi, 35, of 24 Salisbury Road, Mont Vernon, reckless conduct, deadly weapon; two counts possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine, and one charge of receiving stolen property. On Oct. 1, 2023, Yusufi is accused of driving a motorcycle at Officer Hascall and striking the door of the Manchester police cruiser, nearly striking Hascall. Yusufi was in possession of a stolen 2007 Suzuki GSXR 750, according to the indictment.