Dec. grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man accused of secretly video-recording women in public restrooms and a dressing room last year was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury.

Travis Demers, 21, of 511 Brent St., was indicted on a felony charge of falsifying physical evidence for allegedly hiding his cell phone inside a motor vehicle on Oct. 3, 2019, when an officer pulled him over after an incident at Hannaford on Hanover Street.

The grand jury also charged Demers with four class A misdemeanors of violation of privacy. On July 27, Demers allegedly entered the women’s restroom at the Mall of New Hampshire where, using his cellphone, he video recorded the genitals and buttocks of a woman in a stall.

On Aug. 2, Demers is accused of again using his cellphone to record a woman’s breasts, genitalia and buttocks as she used the dressing room at Savers.

A week later, on Aug. 9, he allegedly entered the woman’s restroom at the Mall of NH again and recorded another woman’s genitalia and buttocks as she used the restroom.

On Oct. 3, the day the officer pulled him over, he had entered the women’s restroom at Hannaford on Hanover Street and allegedly recorded a fourth woman as she used the facility.

Patrick O’Brien, 61, of 7 Maple St., Apt. 17, Exeter, was indicted on one count of trafficking in persons, three counts of felonious sexual assault and one count of attempted felonious sexual assault, all involving a 13-year-old. According to the indictments, on Sept. 17, 2019, O’Brien arranged a meeting through a Grindr conversation to meet “T.L.,” the 13-year-old, in Manchester.

O’Brien is accused of paying the child $100 for sexual penetration, that is, to let him insert a skin-colored phallic object into the child’s anal opening. O’Brien was indicted on three counts of felonious sexual assault for having the child perform fellatio on him, for him performing fellatio on the child and for inserting the phallic object into the child’s anal opening.

According to the indictment charging him with attempted felonious sexual assault, O’Brien put on a condom and then “attempted to press above T.L.’s anal opening.”

Librado Rubledo, 35, l/k/a of 577 Riverbed Drive, Mountain View, Wyoming, was indicted on five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA), two counts of AFSA pattern of sexual assaults, and 10 counts of AFSA domestic violence, all involving a child under the age of 13.

According to the indictments, the assaults began In October 2014 and continued through February 2017. The pattern of sexual assault indictments alleged the assaults took place at an apartment on Lowell Street and the alleged victim was a member of the household.

Jason Tweedy, 41, of 9 Pilgrim Ave., Merrimack, was indicted on charges of conduct after an accident, second-degree assault, reckless conduct and simple assault, domestic violence. On Oct. 6, 2019, in Bennington, Tweedy allegedly struck his “intimate partner” with his Ford pickup truck, causing her to fall and break her leg. He then allegedly fled the scene.

John Velez Ramos, 30, of 358 Auburn St., Apt. 2, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening, domestic violence-related; two counts of second-degree assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

According to the indictments, on Aug. 19, 2019, Ramos pointed a gun at his intimate partner and said he was going to kill her. He then allegedly struck her in the head with the gun, causing a cut. Ramos allegedly pointed a gun at her, told her to sit on a staircase and to send her father a text message saying “bring me $180 or I’m going to kill your daughter.” He is also accused of striking her in the head with an air gun, causing a laceration to her scalp.

Indictments:

A-F



G-P



O’Brien Amended Charge



Q-W

