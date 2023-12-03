Dec. 9: Shop for unique gifts at this year’s Holiday Artists Maker Fair at French Hall

MANCHESTER, NH – Are you looking for special holiday gifts for friends and family this year? The Holiday Artists Maker Fair offers the perfect place to purchase locally made ceramics, graphic design, illustrations, jewelry, paintings, photography and more.

You’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts made by more than 35 talented students, faculty, and others within the New England College art and design community available just in time for the holidays.

Saturday, December 9, 2023

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

French Hall, 148 Concord Street in Manchester, NH

This event is free, open to the public, and handicap accessible.