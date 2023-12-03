Dec. 9: Santa’s helicopter to land at Aviation Museum of NH

LONDONDERRY, NH — Santa Claus is coming to town—and he’s arriving by chopper!

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Saint Nick will land via helicopter at the Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road in Londonderry. Touchdown is scheduled for 11 a.m. outside the Aviation Museum.

All are invited to attend and join in welcoming the jolly old elf. Families wishing to see the arrival of Santa’s helicopter should be at the museum no later than 10:45 a.m. to park and then make their way to the landing observation area.

After arriving, Santa will enter the museum, where he’ll visit with children one-on-one. Santa will be available until 1 p.m., when he’ll depart by fire truck courtesy the Manchester Airport Fire Department, which will whisk him off to his next appearance.

Children who speak to Santa will be rewarded with goodie bags given out by Santa’s helpers.

In addition, elves from the Common Man Roadside will be on hand with free hot chocolate, coffee, donuts and other goodies for Santa’s fans. Also, the museum’s store will be open with one-of-a-kind gift ideas for the aviation enthusiast in your life!

Santa’s visit takes place rain or shine on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If inclement weather prevents Santa’s chopper from flying, he’ll arrive by fire truck.

“It’s become an annual tradition for Santa to visit us by helicopter, and we’re pleased to continue it this year,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director. “This close to Christmas Eve, Santa prefers to travel by chopper because the flying reindeer are resting up for the big night on Dec. 24,” Rapsis said.

The Aviation Museum will be open free to visitors on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following Santa’s departure, regular admission prices will be charged from 1 to 4 p.m.

In addition to Santa’s arrival, Saturday, Dec. 9 also marks the debut of the museum’s “Home of the Holidays” exhibit, featuring vintage World War II uniforms and posters on loan from the Wright Museum of World War II.

The exhibit, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 14, also includes trees decorated with more than 1,000 aviation-related toys, a special exhibit of vintage Barbie dolls, and a selection of “hands-on” toys for young children to play with during their visit.

The Aviation Museum is open Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 age 13 and up; $5 age 6-12, seniors 65 and over, and veterans/active military; kids 5 and under free.

Santa’s appearance at the Aviation Museum is made possible by generous supporters including Manchester-Boston Regional Airport; Common Man Roadside; CR Helicopters of Nashua; Signature Flight Services; and the Manchester Airport Fire Department.

The Aviation Museum of N.H., located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H., is a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization dedicated to celebrating New Hampshire’s role in aviation history and inspiring tomorrow’s aerospace professionals.

Named “Best Place to Take Kids” in southern New Hampshire in the 2023 HippoPress Readers Poll, the Aviation Museum of N.H. was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Non-Profit Impact Award’ by the Center for N.H. Non-Profits.