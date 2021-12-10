Dec. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,408 positive results with 148 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 9, 2021, DHHS announced 1,408 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 8. Today’s results include 905 people who tested positive by PCR test and 503 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 166 new cases from Friday, December 3 (90 by PCR and 76 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,647); and an additional 7 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (2 by PCR and 5 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,191). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 10,648 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four hundred and twenty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (314), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (213), Merrimack (187), Strafford (135), Cheshire (107), Belknap (85), Sullivan (72), Grafton (71), Carroll (45), and Coos (25) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (148) and Nashua (82). The county of residence is being determined for ninety-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 479 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 173,089 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 173,089 Recovered 160,668 (93%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,773 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 10,648 Current Hospitalizations 479

