Dec. 9: NH Council on Developmental Disabilities to hold Virtual Winter Awards Ceremony

The public is invited to attend the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities Virtual Winter Awards Ceremony, a celebration of leaders making a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities, their families, and their communities.

The vitual event will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at noon.

Link to join the celebration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82326060782 (no registration necessary)

Awardees:

VB Advocate of the Year

Carrie Duran

Smile Award

The Nature Conservancy in NH

Outstanding Legislators of the Year

Sen. Rebecca Whitley

Rep. Wendy Chase

Featuring Keynote Speaker, Journee Lafond, therapist, advocate and podcaster.