Dec. 9: NH Council on Developmental Disabilities to hold Virtual Winter Awards Ceremony

The public is invited to attend the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities Virtual Winter Awards Ceremony, a celebration of leaders making a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities, their families, and their communities.
The vitual event will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at noon.
Link to join the celebration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82326060782 (no registration necessary)
Awardees:
VB Advocate of the Year
Carrie Duran
Smile Award
The Nature Conservancy in NH
Outstanding Legislators of the Year
Sen. Rebecca Whitley
Rep. Wendy Chase
Featuring Keynote Speaker, Journee Lafond, therapist, advocate and podcaster.