Dec. 9: NH Council on Developmental Disabilities to hold Virtual Winter Awards Ceremony

Wednesday, November 24, 2021Press ReleaseCommunity, Culture0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Journee LaFond, WAC Keynote Speaker

The public is invited to attend the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities Virtual Winter Awards Ceremony, a celebration of leaders making a difference in the lives of people with developmental disabilities, their families, and their communities.

The vitual event will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at noon.

Link to join the celebration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82326060782 (no registration necessary)

Awardees:

VB Advocate of the Year
Carrie Duran

Smile Award
The Nature Conservancy in NH

Outstanding Legislators of the Year
Sen. Rebecca Whitley
Rep. Wendy Chase

Featuring Keynote Speaker, Journee Lafond, therapist, advocate and podcaster.