Dec. 9: Community meeting on air quality improvement project at S. Willow and Weston

MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited to attend local concerns meeting on December 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Department of Public Work’s Muster Conference Room at 475 Valley Street, for discussion of intersection improvements at South Willow Street and Weston Road. The City’s consultant, HDR Inc., will be presenting background information on the proposed project.

The intent of the meeting is to collect input from the public, municipal officials, resource agencies, and abutting property owners on their ideas and concerns relative to the existing traffic operations of the intersection as part of the data collection phase. Proposed design alternatives will be developed based on input received at this meeting and presented at a future meeting.

Project/Meeting Details: South Willow Street and Weston Road Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Project

State Project #42881

Federal Project #X-A004(981)

Date/Time: Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Location: Department of Public Works – Muster Conference Room, 475 Valley Street

For all attendees, please be advised that the Manchester Health Department recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces and at indoor private gatherings and that masks are recommended for people aged two and older.

Contact Roch Larochelle from HDR Inc at Roch.Larochelle@hdrinc.com or (603) 391-0858 with questions.