Dec. 9: Brookside Holiday Lights shine in Manchester for 5th season

MANCHESTER, NH – Brookside Congregational Church has announced the fifth season of its popular local community light display during the month of December 2023. Partnering again with The New England Holiday Light Company, Brookside Church invites everyone to contribute to the community holiday light display by donating a strand or strands of lights, or even a Christmas star in honor or memory of loved ones – those we’ve lost, those we pray for, or those we adore.

In celebration of the season, Brookside will again host its popular Holiday Light Night, Saturday Dec. 9 from 3– 7 p.m. The event will feature a community hero ceremony, a Christmas Market inside the Fellowship Hall with craft fair vendors offering one-of-kind, handmade treasures from NH crafters and artisans, Nativity animals from Miles Smith Farm, live entertainment, winter carnival games, an art installation and a story walk for children. Comfort food, sweet treats and hot chocolate will also be available.



“We are thrilled to again be presenting the tradition of the Brookside Holiday Lights for a fifth year, this December,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, minister at Brookside Church. “Everyone is invited and everyone belongs at Brookside, so come out and enjoy our celebration of light, hope and peace in our world.”

Be a Part of the Lights

Your donations help to make each year’s light display unique by donating lights in honor or memory. A single strand or strands of lights (with one name per strand) can be donated for $25 each. Or, you can donate a Christmas Star for the entire family or a work or community group of four or more names for $100. The names of those honored or remembered will be a part of the display on the grounds of Brookside Church located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester. Names will also be on our website throughout the month of December and gift acknowledgment cards are available and make great holiday gifts. Donate now at https://www.brooksideholidaylights.com/.

Alternatively, click here to download a form to print and mail in along with your check made out to Brookside Church. Please be sure to include the name of your loved one(s) and send to: Brookside Congregational Church at 2013 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03104. Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3.

Community Heroes Ceremony



Brookside will again honor community heroes in a ceremony that night, Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Rev. Laura Biddle will acknowledge and thank some of our community’s most deserving heroes.

Live Music



Live music will be featured on Dec. 9 from 3-7 p.m. Grammy-nominated singer, Judy Pancoast will present a concert. Her song, “The House on Christmas Street” is played all over the world during the holiday season. Judy’s festive concert will include a mix of her original Yuletide songs, well-known holiday hits, and lots of singing and dancing along. Judy has toured her holiday show all over the U.S. Check out her viral video of “The House on Christmas Street” below and find out more about Judy here: www.judypancoast.com.

An ensemble from the Granite State Ringers will also play from 5 – 7 pm. The Sun Dogs band, Mike Trombley and additional acts will play during the event.

Animals

Miles Smith Farms will be back again this year on Dec. 9 from 3:00 – 5:30 p.m. with animals to meet and greet.

Food



Brookside will offer soups, chili, hot chocolates, sweet treats and more served out of its commercial kitchen. A limited amount of indoor seating will be available in the Fellowship Hall.

Brookside will also be doing a canned food drive for the food insecure this holiday. If visitors bring in canned goods, they will receive a free hot chocolate.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” John 1:5.

About The New England Holiday Light Company



The New England Light Company can design, install, maintain, remove, and store all of your outdoor holiday lighting this season. We will work with you to come up with the most beautiful, cost-effective holiday lighting your yard has ever seen. Take the stress out of this holiday season and let us do the work. For more information visit: www.neholidaylight.com.

About Brookside Congregational Church

Brookside Congregational Church, U.C.C. is a registered 501©3. The church has a tremendous impact on the Greater Manchester community as it provides not only a place of worship for four different congregations, but also space for services provided to refugees and immigrants through the International Institute of New England and the Brookside Thrift Shop. Our mission is to respond to the need for food, clothing, and shelter in our community to help those in need attain self-sufficiency. Brookside is also a place where many local nonprofits and community organizations host educational programs ranging from gardening to community health. For more information visit: http://brooksidecc.info/