Dec. 9: 2nd Annual Downtown Tree Lighting

MANCHESTER, NH – The City’s Economic Development Office announced on Monday that the 2nd Annual Downtown Manchester Tree Lighting will take place Dec. 9 at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall Plaza. And – surprise – Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be there to add a layer of excitement.

Logistics:

The actual tree lighting ceremony will kick off at 4:45 p.,m. and run until 5:15 p.m., at City Hall Plaza. Before that, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will have story time at the Bookery from 4 to 4:40 p.m. Then Santa and the Missus will walk from the Bookery to City Hall Plaza to sing a few Christmas songs and kick-off the tree lighting. Judi Window from Diz’s Café will generously provide complimentary hot cocoa to keep folks warm and snug.

After the tree is illuminated, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will hang around for a few minutes if anyone is looking to take photos. Then, they will be escorted to a few downtown businesses to help spread holiday cheer with a Christmas song!

Recap:

4 p.m. – Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive at the Bookery for story time

4:45 pm – Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive at City Hall Plaza

4:50 – 5 p.m. – Mr. and Mrs. Claus excite the crowd by singing a few Christmas carols to light the tree!

5 – 6 p.m. – Mr. and Mrs. Claus will stop by a few businesses to spread some holiday cheer.

It promises to be a magical evening filled with twinkling lights, boundless joy, and an abundance of festive spirit.