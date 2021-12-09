Dec. 9-12: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9
- Ian & Abbi Sleeper & Kent, / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ted Solovicos / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Paul Lussier / KC’s / 6pm
- Chad LaMarsh / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Becca Myari / Strange Brew Manchester / 8pm
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10
- Dwayne Haggins / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ted Solovicos / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- FatBunny / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Pop Disaster / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm
- Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- The Drift / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11
- Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm
- Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Clint LaPointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Eugene Durkee / Hermanos (Concord) / 7pm
- Houston Bernard Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Undaunted Professor Harp / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Ryan Palma / Saddle Up Saloon (Kingston) / 8pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12
- John Chouinard / Currier (Manchester) / 10am
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Brad Myrick Duo / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 12:30pm
- David Papa / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
SCROOGE IN LOVE – THE MUSICAL / December 10-12 (Derry)
- A musical sequel to the Dickens classic! A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, Jacob Marley and the Christmas Ghosts return to reunite Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, the four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future) return with a new goal: to reunite the new and improved Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. All of Dickens’ familiar characters return in this romantic and festive sequel to the perennial classic. Derry Opera House
The ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / January 8th at 7 pm (Manchester)
- The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22 (Mainstage)
- Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.
ERIC MINTEL QUARTET / December 11th at 7 pm (Spotlight Room)
- Eric Mintel kicks off your Holiday season in The Spotlight Room at 7 pm! Eric Mintel will be performing all the classic favorites in Charlie Brown Jazz. Including the legendary Linus and Lucy’s, Skating, Christmas is Coming, Christmas Time is Here and many reworked holiday favorites! Featuring Eric Mintel on the piano, Nelson Hill on the sax and flute, Jack Hegyi on the electric bass, and Dave Mohn on the drums. Ring in the Christmas Season with this staple of the holidays and the Eric Mintel Quartet. Also featuring some NEW original pieces!
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
LAUREN RAINBOW / December 9th at 7 pm
- Lauren Rainbow is an evidential medium, inspirational and sometimes funny storyteller and a spiritual travel guide! During this special evening Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit. Not only will she devote most of the evening to her signature heart-centered and evidential spirit messages, but she will also take a brief time to share with you how Spirit has changed and inspired her life. Even more, how you can also connect with those you love in Spirit to get some love, support and guidance for life. An evening with Lauren will bring tears of joy, lots of laughter and leave you with the life-affirming reminder that you are alive… Be Alive!
JIMMY DUNN’S COMEDY CHRISTMAS / December 10th at 7:30 pm
- Jimmy Dunn and some friends will take over The Rex Theatre for a little Holiday Cheer!
- Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, Jimmy has gone on to perform on some of the comedy world’s biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary.
A SINATRA CHRISTMAS featured RICH DiMARE / December 12th at 2 pm
- Rich DiMare is a Boston-based jazz singer who specializes in Sinatra and Rat Pack area music. Rich has 15 years’ experience in providing entertainment across America. Along with being a talented singer, he also DJ’s at Red Sox games throughout the season. Rich has worked live on air at Boston’s highest-rated morning show, KISS 108’s Matty in the Morning and as a host on Boston’s Fox25 TV. Rich is joined by the Ron Poster Band. Ron Poster is the organist for the Boston Bruins and plays the weekly Sinatra Brunch at Lucky’s Lounge. Rich and Ron’s understanding of the Sinatra songbook coupled with their interactions on stage makes this Old Blue Eyes experience unique and something Sinatra lovers won’t forget!
COMEDY This WEEKEND:
- Every Thursday at Yankee Lanes (Manchester) 8 pm
- Every Thursday at Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9 pm
- Queen City Improv. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 12/9 at 7:30 pm
- Jimmy Dunn’s Comedy Christmas at the Rex (Manchester) 12/10 at 7:30 pm
- Rob Steen & Jody Sloane / Saddle Up Saloon (Kingston) / 12/10 at 8 pm
- Chris D. / Chunky’s (Manchester) / Fri. 12/10 and Sat. 12/11 at 8:30 pm
Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)