Dec. 9-12: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

Lauren Rainbow is an evidential medium, inspirational and sometimes funny storyteller and a spiritual travel guide! During this special evening Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit. Not only will she devote most of the evening to her signature heart-centered and evidential spirit messages, but she will also take a brief time to share with you how Spirit has changed and inspired her life. Even more, how you can also connect with those you love in Spirit to get some love, support and guidance for life. An evening with Lauren will bring tears of joy, lots of laughter and leave you with the life-affirming reminder that you are alive… Be Alive!