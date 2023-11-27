Dec. 9-10: Symphony New Hampshire celebrates the season with Holiday Pops! 

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, NH – Symphony NH is gearing up for a pair of Holiday Pops concerts on Dec. 9 and 10 that will get everyone in the family in the spirit of the season.

The concerts – Dec. 9 at Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua at 7:30 p.m. and a 3 p.m. matinee on Dec. 10 at Concord City Auditorium – will feature a delightful lineup, including the heartwarming melodies of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and the joyful harmonies of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

The Holiday Pops concert will also showcase a diverse array of holiday traditions, with Adam Shugar’s “Hanukkah Overture for Clarinet and String Orchestra” and the timeless charm of Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” and “Pas de Deux” from “The Nutcracker.”

And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without beloved classics like “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and a heartwarming Christmas singalong, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. So, mark your calendars and join us for a magical Holiday Pops concert that will leave you with cherished memories to last a lifetime.

Tickets range from $10-$60 and are available by visiting SymphonyNH.org

Symphony New Hampshire is dedicated to performing great music with an exceptional orchestra to enrich and delight our diverse audiences, expand the musical and humanitarian contributions of our entire arts community, and provide learning opportunities with performances that spread beauty, empowerment, and goodwill.

Just the facts

Holiday Pops

Saturday, December 9, 7:30 pm Keefe Center for the Arts: 117 Elm St. Nashua. Click here for tickets.

Sunday, December 10, 3 pm Capitol Center for the Arts: 2 Prince St., Concord. Click here for tickets.

Tickets: SymphonyNH.org (603) 595-9156

Symphony New Hampshire 2023/24 season:

Brass to the Max! | Sat. Jan. 13, 2024 | 7:30 pm | Keefe Center for the Arts Nashua

Penelope | Sat. Mar. 2, 2024 | 7:30 pm | The Rex Theatre |Sun. Mar. 3, 2024 | 3 pm | The Bank of NH Stage (Concord) |

Mon. Mar. 4, 2024 | 7:30 pm | Stockbridge Theatre (Derry)

Game Over(ture) | Sat. Mar. 23, 2024 | 7:30 pm | Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord)

Game Over(ture) | Sun. Mar 24, 2024 | 3 pm | Keefe Center for the Arts Nashua

New World | Sat. Apr. 20, 2024 | 7:30 pm | Keefe Center for the Arts Nashua

The Music of John Williams | Sat. Jun 8, 2024 | 7:30 pm | Keefe Center for the Arts Nashua