Dec. 8: Online fim discussion, Q&A with director of ‘Screenagers: NEXT CHAPTER’

There has been a significant increase in the number of young people reporting signs of depression and anxiety in recent years, even before COVID-19. The documentary, Screenagers: NEXT CHAPTER, explores the science behind teens’ emotional challenges, the impact of social media, and how parents and educators can help children navigate stress and anxiety in our digital age.

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting the creator of “Screenagers,” Dr. Delaney Ruston, for an online discussion. As a filmmaker and primary care physician, she will answer questions about the film as well as how adults can support youth in managing stress and anxiety.

This free event will be held on Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m. You can watch the film in advance online. Visit mediapoweryouth.org/events to register for this online discussion and secure your free digital movie pass to watch the film!

Media Power Youth is a health-focused, educational non-profit committed to challenging the way kids think about and use media. Through our youth programs, family workshops, and professional development sessions, we educate children and adults on the impact of media on our physical, emotional, and social health. Learn more at mediapoweryouth.org.